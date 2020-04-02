A‘Move car for at least 5 meter once a week to avoid mechanic failure,’ says experts

For automatic cars, Taneja advised people to keep the lever position in parking mode, to avoid rusting on brake pad and brake disk area. (Representational Photo) For automatic cars, Taneja advised people to keep the lever position in parking mode, to avoid rusting on brake pad and brake disk area. (Representational Photo)

While the country is under lockdown and most vehicles remain stationary, experts advise to move them regularly as ‘cars if stationary for more than a week, can develop problems with their battery or tyres.’

“We advise car owners to keep their car in motion, even if it has been stationary. The car should be run atleast 5 meters front or reverse, once a week, to avoid any mechanic failure in the vehicle,” said Hitesh Taneja, Manager, Volkswagen, Chandigarh.

He added, “Firstly start your car for ten minutes every 2-3 days to protect the battery; do not engage the handbrake for long durations; rotate steering once in 2-3 days; clean the exterior every three days or cover it to protect from dust and dirt; and then to avoid flat spots on tyres, move the car forward and or backward slightly.”

For automatic cars, Taneja advised people to keep the lever position in parking mode, to avoid rusting on brake pad and brake disk area.

