21 of Tablighi Jamaat identified, 6 had attended event in New Delhi

AT LEAST 21 persons, including five residents of Mauli Jagran, who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Maharashtra and New Delhi, were identified by the UT Administration on Wednesday. Five out of the 21 were sent to different hospitals for medical examinations. All the 21 had been residing at Noorani Masjid situated in the densely populated Bapu Dham Colony situated nearby Grain Market, Sector 26. The police said that at least six of them had attended the jamat at Nizadumddin in New Delhi and the others had attended it at Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the jamat in Mumbai had reached Chandigarh through Chandigarh Express train from Mumbai on March 17. Police said, their president Hazi Mohamad Yunus Ansari had informed them that they had boarded the train on March 16 from Borivilli in Mumbai. He also said that 14 students of a madarsa had also been staying in the same premises since the last one year. Police advised them to stay at their place and not to move around or leave the premises. Beat staff was also briefed to check the movement of all the 21 persons.

Meanwhile, a person resident of Mata Raj Kaur Gurudwara, had attended jamat at Mobina Masjid Ramganj in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A police officer said, “Technical evidences including the tower locations, call detail records of all the 21 people are being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events. Efforts are being made to find out if they had visited Nizamuddin in Delhi or not.” The beat staff said that no such gathering had taken place in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police informed the Health department about the matter. The police also carried out ground level checking and the CID was also deployed to gather ground level information.

