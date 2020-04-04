In view of cops’ safety, Adviser tells security staff not to accompany him

Parida, who used to be escorted by six policemen riding a police vehicle, is now moving in the city with only his driver. (File) Parida, who used to be escorted by six policemen riding a police vehicle, is now moving in the city with only his driver. (File)

UT Adviser Manoj Parida has asked his security in the escort to not to accompany him, keeping in view the scare of COVID-19 spread.

Parida, who used to be escorted by six policemen riding a police vehicle, is now moving in the city with only his driver.

“Even otherwise it is not safe for them, as all of them used sit in one vehicle. I have told that I don’t need them at this moment. Moreover, we just have to attend official meetings and there is no need to put lives of so many policemen at risk,” Parida said.

However, some top brass in the administration are still taking along security staff with them even as there are no public interactions.

