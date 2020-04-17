Hotspot Chandigarh to begin testing all with influenza-like symptoms

The UT administration will Thursday launch the first walkthrough COVID-19 testing booth outside Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar) The UT administration will Thursday launch the first walkthrough COVID-19 testing booth outside Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

SINCE CHANDIGARH has officially been declared a hotspot for COVID-19, the UT will now expand its testing criteria to those identified with influenza or flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat and a runny nose.

“We will adhere to ICMR guidelines to increase the ambit of testing criteria. Those identified with flu-like symptoms which have persisted at least for the past four days will be flagged for testing. Door-to-door screening is already being conducted to identify such individuals,” says Arun Kumar Gupta, Health Secretary for the UT.

According to the updated testing strategy issued by ICMR on April 9, individuals in “hotspots or clusters and migration gathering and evacuee centres” with symptoms of influenza-like Illness(ILI) need to be tested for novel coronavirus. Suspected patients will be tested with the polymerase chain reaction testing kit within seven days of the onset of their illness, and with a rapid antibody test after seven days of their illness. Those tested negative through the antibody test will be re-tested with the PCR test for confirmation.

The UT administration will Thursday launch the first walkthrough COVID-19 testing booth outside Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16. Meanwhile, Panjab University too has been identified as a testing centre. The university will be working closely with scientists from IISER and IMTECH to begin testing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of patients with identifiable flu-like symptoms are visiting OPDs of their local dispensaries regularly. The Indian Express spoke to dispensary staff across Chandigarh, especially in congested areas with a sizeable migrant population, to discover that at least 30 to 40 patients reportedly attend OPDs with ISI symptoms regularly despite the lockdown.

“We are conducting door-to-door screenings where we record the names of patients with such symptoms. Apart from that, our OPDs are quite busy with such patients despite the lockdown and are advising them that they should preferably stay indoors,” says a pharmacist from a dispensary at Daria village of Chandigarh. The pharmacist states that a total of 126 patients visited OPD out of whom at least 31 were recorded with clear flu- like symptoms. However, the dispensary has not received any updated protocol on screening and testing criteria as yet.

“Though we are going from door to door every day and asking questions regarding their health to each family. We cannot guarantee everyone is being completely honest with us,” says Meneka, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who is conducting door-to-door screening at Dhanas village. According to the ANM, health workers involved in screening processes have to screen hundreds of individuals a day while relying solely on residents’ honesty. “I screened around 800 people in eight hours a few days ago. A lot of houses here have six to 10 people cramped in one-room apartments. They are scared to tell the truth because they think they will be isolated without food and basic necessities,” the ANM states.

Earlier, a 40-year-old PU professor reported with COVID-19 in the city was tested positive for the disease even though his house had been screened previously and healthcare workers had reported no suspected patients from Sector 37 which is where he resides.

