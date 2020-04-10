Follow Us:
Thursday, April 09, 2020
COVID19

GMCH waives fee for patients facing economic hardships

The order was issued by the Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

| Chandigarh | Published: April 10, 2020 3:54:52 am
Chandigarh Government Medical College and Hospital, gmch, coronavirus, india lockdown, free treatment in gmch, indian express news GMCH Hospital Chandigarh. (File)

The patients facing economic hardships due to the lockdown will be offered free treatment and food following the approval of the Head of Department under whom they are being treated, according to an order issued by the Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

The hospital issued another order on Thursday asking the departments of Pathology, Microbiology and Biochemistry to cater to requests of investigations such as biopsy, iron profile, malaria test, lipid profile, special hematology and thyroid function test, since most private laboratories in the city have ceased to offer these services.

