Coronavirus effect: Several RWAs, Chandigarh civic body cancel mass Holi events

IN VIEW of coronavirus scare, several resident welfare associations and Chandigarh Municipal Corporation have cancelled mass Holi celebrations.

The chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said, “Due to the coronavirus, our RWAs of sectors 21, 37,35, 46 have already cancelled the event and others may announce it soon.”

He added, “Not just Holi celebrations but even otherwise we RWAs have announced that there should be no mass gathering, be it in the form of RWA meetings. Prevention is always better.”

As part of annual Holi celebrations, residents of the sector would gather and first organise a celebration followed by lunch. They would always have grand celebrations.

Even Chandigarh Municipal Corporation cancelled the mass Holi celebration which they would do annually. In Chandigarh schools too, teachers have advised students to keep away from mass celebrations. General advisory too has been issued.

City traders who are selling Holi colours and pichkaris have reported a drop in the sales. “Holi is going to be a damp affair this time. There has been at least 50 per cent dip in sales this time. There were some regular customers of ours who would purchase pichkaris and these colours in bulk. But now there are just a few coming to make purchases,” Vinod Kumar, a trader in Sector 15, Chandigarh, said.

Two days ago, the Chandigarh Administration too postponed a walkathon that was organised to engage 1,000 participants.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised people to avoid/postpone any mass gatherings till the disease spread is contained. Doctors have advised people to avoid pool parties or mass Holi celebrations and smearing colour on facial skin.

