Don’t know what to say when patients ask me if they will see their family again: PGI nursing officer

Jaiveer Singh, a nurse at PGIMER. (Express Photo) Jaiveer Singh, a nurse at PGIMER. (Express Photo)

“What do you tell a patient when they ask you if they will ever leave the ICU unit and reunite with their family back home? Truthfully, I certainly didn’t have a reassuring answer to give to the patient who asked me this,” says Jaiveer Singh, a nursing officer from PGIMER, who is currently posted at the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients at the hospital’s Nehru Extension Block.

To Singh, the most distressing aspect of his duty is listening to the earnest and distressing queries posed by the four patients currently admitted to the ward. “I want to be able to sooth their worries but I am as uncertain as them. This disease has left even healthcare professionals dumbstruck,” adds Singh.

The nursing officer has been posted in the night shift at the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients since Saturday. In a span of four days, Singh has already experienced one of the most stressful and gruelling time of his career. “The hours are not too long in absolute terms, because it’s just a six-hour long shift as compared to our usual eight to twelve-hour shift. However, in these six hours, we cannot let our attention waver even a little because all our patients are in such a critical condition,” says Singh, adding that the medical staff posted at the ward are constantly on their toes, juggling between monitoring vitals, delivering medication and soothing the mental stress and morbidity that engulfs their patients periodically. “While at the same time, we also have to ensure that our patients sleep despite the noise created by ventilators,” says Singh.

Due to his posting at the COVID ward, the nurse is not allowed to go home and is isolated at a private room in Nehru Extension Block until he completes the duration of his posting there. For Singh and others healthcare workers like him, there is no escape from the COVID-19 narrative, since even his hours off duty are spent consuming news on how the world is coping with the pandemic. “I go back to my room in the morning and sleep till late evening because I am so exhausted. After waking up I just about have a few hours before I have to report for duty again, so all I have access to in isolation is technology which I use to read more about COVID-19. It is just inescapable,” says Singh.

The only thing he looks forward to and that breaks him away from the bleak and constant narrative around the coronavirus, are video calls with his eight-year-old daughter, who he won’t be able to see in person at least for the next two weeks. “I see her on call and it just brightens my day, but she doesn’t understand why I can’t come and see her or why she can’t come and see me. I tell her I have very important work and I can’t come home so she asks why can’t she come to visit me the. How do you make a child understand all this?” he asks.

After the short but uplifting interaction with his daughter, he prepares for his duty at the ward again. “We enter a separate changing room at the posterior entrance of the building where we put on our PPE’s. Then we are given updates and vital information for the day by our superiors and then we take a lift directly to the ward. There is no other interaction with the outside world,” explains Singh.

Singh and his colleagues are rooting for the four patients at the ward and are hopeful because three of them are gradually recovering. “We see them recovering and then everything we are going through becomes worth it. But then there are days, when your patients seem to relapse, and you are unsure of what’s going to become of them,” says Singh.

With every other disease, the nurse adds, healthcare workers are prepared with what to expect, but with COVID-19, they are all on uncertain grounds. “It is this uncertainty, the fact that I cannot tell my patients for sure when they will completely recover because I don’t how the disease will progress, which really takes us a toll on me,” says Sing, adding, “But we just have to push through this, and there should be some clarity ahead.”

