Criminal act to deny masks, gloves, PPE to staff: Non-faculty to PGI director

The letter notes 15,000 bottles of sanitizer are in stock of the central store and yet the non-faculty staff “has been forced to fight pandemic without weapons and safety measures. (Representational Photo) The letter notes 15,000 bottles of sanitizer are in stock of the central store and yet the non-faculty staff “has been forced to fight pandemic without weapons and safety measures. (Representational Photo)

EVEN AS the administration announced on Friday that they will send 200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the secretary general of the Non-faculty Employees’ Union of PGIMER wrote a letter to the institute’s director, stating that not even gloves, surgical masks and sanitizers have ben provided to them by the hospital to safeguard them against COVID-19.

The letter states that even the engineers and technicians working at the “blood bank, clinical biochemistry, X Rays, RT and other laboratories within close proximity of aerosol activities in EMW 22, CD Ward and Emergency have not been provided with N95 masks, and staff is purchasing at their own”. The letter notes 15,000 bottles of sanitizer are in stock of the central store and yet the non-faculty staff “has been forced to fight pandemic without weapons and safety measures”.

The letter concluded with the union secretary alleging that such treatment by hospital administration towards non-faculty employees will drive a permanent wedge between different staff members of the institute, since some have access to protective equipment while others don’t.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd