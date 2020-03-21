Coronavirus: Chandigarh tightens restrictions, bans gatherings beyond 50 now

At the grain market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) At the grain market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Minutes after the number of positive COVID-19 cases shot up to five, the Chandigarh Administration tightened its restrictions and banned gatherings beyond 50 now. Also, an order under Section 144 of the CrPC was issued to ensure proper home quarantine.

Borrowing from the Mohali administration, the Chandigarh Administration will publish the list of people placed in home quarantine along with their addresses and the period of quarantine on the official website http://www.chd.gov.in. These are the only two cities in India taking this step.

Besides this, a stamp will be put on the right hand (back of the palm) of the people quarantined along with the relevant period of their isolation.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC that guidelines of home quarantine would be strictly followed, else action would be taken.

In the copy of the order, it was stated, “…one positive case of corona has been reported in Chandigarh. There is imminent risk of spread of COVID-19 in Chandigarh if suitable measures to prevent the same are not taken, it can pose grave danger to human life and safety and injury to the public property.”

The order shall come into force with effect from 2 pm on March 19 and shall be effective for a period of 60 days upto 2 pm on May 18. UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore reviewed the actions taken by the administration to control the spread of COVID-19 in Chandigarh. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparations with all Chief Ministers through video conference. The UT Administrator, Adviser, Health Secretary, DC, CMC and DIG too attended the video conference.

Asserting that 42 people have been home quarantined till now, UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that to prevent and control the spread of COVID- 19, in public interest, all social/ cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family gatherings of 50 or more people are banned till March 31 with immediate effect. Earlier, it was restricted to 100 people. The Adviser appealed to senior citizens and children to stay indoors.

He also appealed to the residents to report at helpline number 112 about any individual who, at present, is in Chandigarh and has arrived from any foreign country in the last 15 days, so that necessary preventive measures can be taken by the administration.

Additional Commissioner Anil Garg has been appointed as nodal officer for contact tracing and enforcing home quarantine. Suspected individuals are being first quarantined in their own houses.

