Chandigarh locked down till March 31

Any gathering of more than five persons in public places is prohibited. All inter-state commercial transport has been closed. (File Photo) Any gathering of more than five persons in public places is prohibited. All inter-state commercial transport has been closed. (File Photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Administration on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown of the city till March 31 as a precautionary measure. Shops selling only essential items will be open and vegetable vendors will be going around in sectors to sell vegetables.

An order stated the “Chandigarh Administration notifies a lockdown in the territorial jurisdiction of the entire UT of Chandigarh in public interest with effect from 12 midnight on March 23 upto March 31, 2020”.

It was stated that all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns shall close their operations and no public transport services, including operation of taxis/ autorickshaws etc, shall be permitted except transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals and bus stands.

Specific routes to be allowed in the territory shall be decided by Director Transport, UT, Chandigarh and strict home quarantine shall be observed by all foreign returnees (who landed in India on or after 09.03.2020) and their contacts/ other persons at risk as decided by the Health Department, UT, Chandigarh.

All such foreign returnees shall also mandatorily contact the District Administration and register themselves for home quarantine, failing which they shall be liable for legal action, it was stated.

“People are required to stay at home and come out only for essential services and that too one member of a family at a time and strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier,” the order said.

Any gathering of more than five persons in public places is prohibited. All inter-state commercial transport has been closed.

However, these restrictions will not be applicable to all the essential commodities and services and their manufacturing, supply chains, required transport and other logistics to ensure their availability.

Public offices (including officials and employees) tasked with emergency, law and order and essential functions, health, municipal corporation, fire, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps and various others will function.

Vegetables in sectors itself

Vegetables and fruits will be sold in all sectors and colonies in nearby Community Centres between 10.00 am and 7.00 pm during the lockdown period in Chandigarh.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav appealed to citizens of Chandigarh to purchase vegetables and fruits as per their requirement on an individual basis to avoid crowd in these places.

Section 144 imposed

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC banning gathering of five persons or more.

This order shall come into force with effect from 9 pm on March 22 and shall be effective up to 12 midnight on March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd