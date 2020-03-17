Panjab University closes guest rooms, gyms, nearby shops; students advised to vacate hostels

A student of a coaching institute in Sector 34 on Monday. (Photo: Kamleshwar singh) A student of a coaching institute in Sector 34 on Monday. (Photo: Kamleshwar singh)

After the formal closure of Panjab University till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the university on Monday ordered the closure of all canteens in the teaching departments (both in Sector 14 and Sector 25) and all shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre till March 31. For the said period, the university will not charge any rent from the respective contactors/shopkeepers.

It has also decided to close the guest rooms, common rooms, visitors rooms and gyms with immediate effect. The hostelers are now being advised to vacate the hostels within two days.

Though the office of the vice-chancellor is yet to give any formal instructions, the PU hostel wardens held a meeting with Dean Student Welfare on Monday about the precautionary measures that should be taken. Following this, the guest rooms, common rooms, visitors rooms and gyms were ordered to be closed immediately. No visitors will be entertained on the campus till the university reopens.

The wardens have been instructed to provide sanitizers at the main entrance of the hostels. The hostel workers are advised to wear masks on the premises. One mess of every hostel has to be shut down, and the other will remain open only if the strength of the hostel is more than 100. Mess contractors have been advised to supply food, eatables outside the hostels. The university has stopped food delivery executives from entering the hostels.

The wardens are advising the students to return home as soon as possible. They have been told that the mess will be closed in another two days and there will be no facilities available for students. These directions are making many students look for other options such as paying guest accommodations in Sector 15 for a fortnight.

”The students should have a valid reason to stay back. For instance, we cannot tell international students or those from from distant places to vacate the hostel. Students who are working or interning can also stay back but we will not entertain other reasons. The hostels and the university premises should have as less people as possible,” said the warden of Boys Hostel No.2.

The warden of girls Hostel No 4 also echoed his views. “We have been told that the hostels have to be emptied as soon as possible and they will be locked. So students must go back to their homes. The mess will be closed shortly. We are advising them to leave and if there is a valid reason to stay back, they can write an application and get it signed by their respective departments,” she said.

The university also issued a notice Monday stating that attendance of research scholars will be waived till March 31 as well. Hence research scholars and fellows at the university can leave the campus if they wish.

Owners of some PGs in Sector 15 are also advising the youngsters to go back.

“I think parents will be happier to see their children in this hour of coronavirus crisis. This is the reason I have called up every parent to ask whether they want them to come home or not,” said Joshi, owner of a PG in Sector 15-A.

Surinder Khullar, who runs a PG in Sector 15-C, said almost all the students have returned to their homes. “A few of them are here as they are interning or getting coaching. We are trying to take care of the hygiene very strictly . I even started calling my maid twice a day to just clean the house and the washrooms. I have told everyone to stop ordering food and getting parcels from online merchants to be safer and try to avoid public gatherings,” said Khullar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.