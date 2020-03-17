Chandigarh: Cancelled leave and long duties – Health care department with all hands on deck

The order also bans all travel of medical professionals to outside of India for conferences, workshops and CMEs. (File photo) The order also bans all travel of medical professionals to outside of India for conferences, workshops and CMEs. (File photo)

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to the shut down of operations, work-from-home orders and self imposed quarantine for many; for healthcare workers in the city, the rapid spread of the disease and resulting mass paranoia has only translated to more exposure to the potentially fatal disease. Hospitals in the city have cancelled leaves of medical staff and introduced long OPD hours for screening of suspected coronavirus patients.

To ensure that hospitals are equipped with the staff strength to tackle a potential outbreak of the disease in the city, Director Health and Family Welfare Dr G Dewan circulated an order cancelling all leaves of medical, paramedical and ministerial staff in the UT Health department on Monday. The order states that in case of an emergency, leave will be “recommended by a controlling officer” before it is approved by the Dr Dewan.

While universities and colleges in the city have cancelled classes up to March 31, an order passed by the the Director Principal BS Chavan of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 on Monday states that all “UG/PG classes i.e. MBBS, MD/MS, BSc, M Phil etc including all scheduled exams will continue” per usual.

“This is just what their profession entails. These students will also continue their duties at the hospital. If we give them leave then others like residents, nurses etc will also ask for leave and that’s just not feasible at this time,” said the spokesperson for the hospital.

The order also bans all travel of medical professionals to outside of India for conferences, workshops and CMEs.

As for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), though there has been no official order cancelling leaves, nurses claim that their scheduled leaves and leave applications are being rejected on account of the COVID 19 pandemic. “We also have an acute shortage of N 95 masks here, which should rightfully be made available to all during such times, not only those working in the isolation wards. We are exposed to infections everywhere in crowded wards,” claims a nurse working in an emergency ward of PGIMER.

Though personal protective equipment or PPE kit has been provided to those working at the three isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients in the city, other healthcare workers at the hospitals who could potentially be exposed to infection do not have access to such protective gear.

“We might have a decent immunity ourselves and save ourselves from infections, but we can still be carriers of the disease for other such as families and loved ones. Therefore, such gear should be provided to all those who could potentially be in contact with a suspect, even before he or she is identified as a suspect and sent to the ward,” claims Dabkesh Kumar, President of the nursing association at GMCH 32.

Hospital authorities have claimed that by streamlining the process of transferring potential suspects to the isolation wards or the screening OPD’s, they have limited exposure of the disease to hospital staff, hence not all staff need the protective gear provided to those in direct contact with patients in the isolation ward.

However, suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in general wards, before being identified and sent to the isolation ward for testing.

At GMCH 32, one suspected patient was identified in an overflow emergency ward, who later tested negative for the coronavirus but tested positive for swine flu.

“While he was in the over flow ward, he was in contact with so many healthcare workers and fellow patients, all of whose beds are lined together so close due to a lack of space. He could have spread the flu to so many and if he had coronavirus he could have spread that too,” says an attendant who was looking after the patient in the ward.

