No langar at Mansa Devi, but devotees queue up

As the number of positive coronavirus cases swelled over 100 in the country, Haryana has taken various steps as preventive measures, deciding that all social as well as religious gatherings will be stopped and the shrine of Mata Mansa Devi too, will not promote the gathering of devotees.

The city administration passing an order Sunday, cancelled all community kitchens at the shrine, but it remained business as usual, as hordes of people swarmed into the premises of the temple, without any masks or preventive measures.

“These are places of religious gathering and though we cannot close them down, we are discouraging any gathering. We have stopped the langars and bhandaras”, said Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

The entries of the temple were also found being guarded by two employees of the board, who poured sanitizers in the hands of all who entered.

“We had ordered masks and sanitizers in bulk but they have not been available anywhere. We have somehow arranged the sanitizers but the masks are still on way. We will be distributing them to our staff once they arrive. As the government has banned any public gathering of more than 200, we will be scattering the public that comes. We might stop batches of people here and there and then lead them through. Our Mundan Ghats see a lot of crowd and thus we will be putting up 6-7 tents so that the total number of people in direct contact with each other remains low”, said CEO of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, M S Yadav.

The authorities are yet to take a call on the cancellation of the Mansa Devi Navratra Fair which attracts a huge crowd where lakhs visit per day. “I have called a meeting with the officials and will decide the matter in two days time”, said Ahuja.

The Navtratras are set to begin on March 25.

“We will not hold any cultural events or lent out the spaces for stalls in the fair as we used to. Furthermore, we will be calling people for live screening of the Navratras so people can visit the goddess over their television screens”, added Yadav.

Offices to be sanitised

Instructions have been issued by the health department to maintain complete sanitation at all public dealing offices. All the department heads have also been instructed to maintain cleanliness in the respective premises. The doors, knobs, handles, railings, chairs, benches, tables and all places frequently touched at the office premises have been instructed to be sanitized with 1% hydrochloride solution.

Orders have further been given to close all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, night clubs located in the district as per the instructions of the government. The gathering of more than 200 people has been banned in any social, political, cultural, educational, sports competitions or family events in the district.

“We will keep a close eye on all big gatherings and action will be taken if anybody is found with more than 200 people together,” said Ahuja.

All employees and officers have been directed to sanitize before entering their offices. Five teams have also been formed to sanitize the buses of the Transport Department, who are regularly sanitizing buses in the morning and evening. Special emphasis is also being given on cleaning of toilets installed at public places, bus stands etc. Apart from this, 100 milliliters of hypochloride solution is being used in 900 milliliters of water as per the instructions of the Health Department to maintain sanitation at public places.

Cops worried

Meanwhile, a lack of medical equipment and any sensitisation program among the police officials, has led them worried about their own safety. “We have not been given any masks or sanitizers. If we go to find some at the market, they are not available. We do not know what to do”, said an inspector, not wanting to be identified.

The opinion was shared by several other police personnel across the district in view of the lack of any precautionary measures provided to them.

