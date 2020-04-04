Banks to open for public in Mohali, with restrictions

The DC further said that social distancing must be followed, failing which, there will be strict penal action. (Representational Photo) The DC further said that social distancing must be followed, failing which, there will be strict penal action. (Representational Photo)

The district administration announced on Friday that banks will be open for public from 10 am to 2 pm on working days, however, with some restrictions. According to the new directives, one person from a family can go to the bank on foot and commuting by vehicles to go the banks will not be allowed.

DC Girish Dayalan said, only cash transactions, clearing, remittances and government transactions will be permitted. Pensions will also be disbursed through business correspondents. All branches, including treasury and currency chests will remain open with minimum staff.

The DC further said that social distancing must be followed, failing which, there will be strict penal action.

The branch manager will report such violations to the local police station.

He informed that only one member of the family or household will be allowed to go to the bank, on foot, with their respective bank passbook. He said, all the ATMs will remain open round the clock.

The DC further said, in case a person needs to use a vehicle to visit the bank,he will have to apply for a short-duration curfew pass online and use a vehicle to go to the bank only after the curfew pass is granted.

