55-year-old from Ropar tests positive for COVID-19 in Sector 16 hospital

The authorities have isolated his family of seven, who include two persons above the age of 80. (Representational Photo) The authorities have isolated his family of seven, who include two persons above the age of 80. (Representational Photo)

A 55-YEAR-OLD man from a village near Ropar tested positive at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Friday.

A diabetic with a history of hypertension, he was admitted to the ICU at the Sector 16 hospital on March 31 following a referral from the Phase 6, CH Mohali, emergency.

The authorities have isolated his family of seven, who include two persons above the age of 80.

The patient does not have travel history and did not go to Holla Mohalla. Apparently there was a health camp at his village by a Missionary Foundation headed by Pastor Randeep Mathews and a few foreign nationals were present there.

The Ropar district administration is in contact with the Pastor, who brought 20 foreign nationals to this village and a coupe of other neighbouring villages as well.

Local patient critical

ONE OF the two COVID-19 patients from Chandigarh without relevant travel history or contact history with a positive patient is currently seriously ill, though stable, according to an official source from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. The 49-year-old resident of Sector 35 was admitted to GMSH-16 with bilateral pneumonia and pneumonitis. Besides the 49-year-old patient, 17 cases of COVID-19 patients have been reported in UT Chandigarh as of now.

“The patient is stable right now but will probably require some oxygen support soon, because most COVID-19 patients with respiratory disease do suffer severe symptoms,” said an official source from the hospital. The source added that the patient is immunocompromised because of his respiratory condition and his past surgeries. “He had a serous surgery recently, which also makes him vulnerable and weakens his immunity. As of now, however, he is doing well,” the source said. The patient’s contacts are close family members including his spouse and children who have tested negative for the disease and are quarantined at home.

The other patient without relevant travel history and contact history with a positive patient is a doctor who is admitted at Mayo clinic. The doctor is believed to have contracted the disease from a patient and is currently in a stable condition.

Status of patients in the city

Barring the 49-year-old and the doctor, all the other 16 patients in the city have either relevant contact history or contact history with another positive patient, mostly a close relative. One patient, a 26-year-old doctor, has recovered and has been discharged from the isolation ward at PGIMER and is quarantined at home. Although the patient, who was a doctor herself working in the UK before she contracted the disease and returned home, has completely recovered, she is feeling quite weak due to the toll the disease took on her body.

At least four other patients from the city have tested negative but haven’t been discharged yet since they need to be tested again to ensure that they have completely recovered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd