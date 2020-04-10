3 patients die in 24 hrs, 18 new cases in Punjab

While the state’s daily medical bulletin had declared 106 cases on Wednesday, it hadn’t accounted for the ten people who tested positive in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village that day. (Representational Photo| Photo by Prashant Nadkar) While the state’s daily medical bulletin had declared 106 cases on Wednesday, it hadn’t accounted for the ten people who tested positive in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village that day. (Representational Photo| Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

THREE COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Thursday, taking the toll to 11, while 18 new patients took the number of positive cases to 130.

A 55-year-old man from Ropar and a 42-year old woman from Barnala, who was shifted to Ludhiana due to acute respiratory distress, died Wednesday evening. The woman tested positive after her death on Thursday. Her body was kept in the hospital mortuary till the time report came back.

Another man from Jalandhar’s congested Mitha Bazar also died of coronavirus and was cremated Thursday. The media bulletin issued by the state however did not reflect the Jalandhar man’s death.

While the state’s daily medical bulletin had declared 106 cases on Wednesday, it hadn’t accounted for the ten people who tested positive in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village that day.

Barnala

The Barnala woman’s family cremated her on Thursday evening at Mehal Kalan in the presence of health officials, who made them follow the guidelines. This was the first coronavirus death recorded in Barnala. The district has recorded two cases till now. Dr G B Singh, civil surgeon, said, “The family had no issues in accepting the body and cremation was done by relatives and health officials.”

Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, the total number of cases has reached 10 (excluding Barnala patient who died Thursday and a Jalandhar patient who is under treatment). Two more people in Jagraon and two in Ludhiana’s city area have tested positive. In Jagraon, one Tablighi, aged 32, of Ramgarh Bhullar village was tested positive while the other was a 15-year-old boy, the nephew of a Tablighi Jamaati from Chowkimaan village, who tested positive two days ago.

Another person who tested positive in Ludhiana is the son of a 42-year-old woman from Amarpura who had died on March 30. He son had earlier tested negative and now his test has come positive, said district authorities. The other patient is a 24-year-old who was arrested in a theft case.

Sangrur

The first case in Sangrur district was detected Thursday, a 65-year-old man from Gaggarpur village. He is asymptomatic. “The person in question had come from Odisha two days after the lockdown. He was already home quarantined and now has been shifted to civil hospital. His contact history is being traced,” said D C Ghanshyam Thori.

Mansa

Mansa recorded the maximum number cases in a single day as six people tested positive in Budhlada area. All six are contacts of five Tablighis, said Mansa D C Gurpal Singh Chahal. They include four family members of the maulvi of the mosque where five Tablighi couples from Chhattisgarh were staying. Two others are Muslim women from ward no. 4 of Budhlada, where the mosque is located. Mansa now has 11 cases.

Muktsar

An 18-year-old tested positive in Muktsar on Wednesdsy night.The youth is a resident of Meerut. He had been quarantined alongwith 14 others in a city mosque for the past one week.

Deputy Commissioner M K Aravinda Kumar said that since the youth was also quarantined previously because he was suspected to have the coronavirus, he had not come in touch with any outsider.

“We quarantined 15 persons and the reports of 14 have already been received. They are negative,” said Kumar.

He added that as per preliminary investigations, the patient was a part of a group of people from Meerut and had been staying temporarily in Muktsar due to the curfew.

Jalandhar

Three more people including two women tested positive here on Thursday. They are, a 42-year-old woman from Bhairon Bazar area, a 65-year-old woman from old Sabji Mandi area, and a man who works at Sacred Heart Hospital in Maqsudan area. Around 16 staff members of the hospital have been asked to home-quarantine. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Kapurthala

In Kapurthala, 20 contacts of the a coronavirus patient have tested negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd