3 more test positive in Chandigarh

THREE MORE COVID-19 patients were reported in the city on Sunday morning, taking the total tally up to 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UT. The three new patients are the relatives of the 52-year-old woman from Sector 30 who had tested positive for the disease on Friday evening. They are her 56-year-old husband, her 26-year-old son and her one-year-old grandson. All have been shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 ward in the Nehru Extension block of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Meanwhile, the six family members of the 50-year-old COVID-19 patient who works as a sanitation attendant at PGIMER have all tested negative for the disease. The 50-year-old SA was a contractual employee who had been treating a positive COVID-19 patient from Ambala in the communicable diseases ward of the institute where suspected cases are admitted. He is a resident of Kachi Colony at Dhanas village, where at least 10 more houses have been quarantined and the whole slum has been sealed off as a containment measure.

The health department has also tested eight employees of a dairy at Dhanas village from where the SA’s family used to procure milk regularly. According to the owner of the dairy, the tested employees have been sent back home and have been quarantined while their test results are awaited.

2 discharged

Two COVID-19 patients from the city who have completely recovered have been discharged from the hospital. They are a 23-year-old male from Sector 29 who contracted the virus from the patient from sector who had a travel history to Dubai and a 32-year-old male NRI from Canada, whose wife and infant are still hospitalised with the disease at PGIMER.

As of Sunday evening, 430 residents have been tested for COVID-19, out of whom 26 tested negative and 13 have already been discharged. Currently, 13 are hospitalised with the disease at PGIMER.

