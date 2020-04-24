162 samples of LPU students,staff turn out negative, High Court told

The university was sealed by the District Administration after a positive case was detected, the court was told. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) The university was sealed by the District Administration after a positive case was detected, the court was told. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

ALL THE 162 samples of students and university staff taken from Phagwara’s Lovely Professional University have turned out to be negative, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.

A student of the university had tested positive for coronavirus on April 11. A show-cause notice was issued to the university on April 16 for violation of court orders.

The reply was submitted in response to a petition seeking screening of all the persons inside the LPU campus and a probe against the varsity for allegedly “jeopardising” the lives of around 3,200 people by “self-imposed administrative decision” of not sending them home. The PIL alleged that the university did not disclose exact number of students putting up inside the campus and also did not adhere to instructions regarding social distancing.

The hearing took place before a division bench of the High Court on Friday through video conferencing.

The state government was represented by Advocate General Atul Nanda. The Court was informed the university has already been ordered to close the mess, canteens and snack bar, adding that steps were immediately taken as soon as it came to know that a large number of students were still inside the campus. The university was sealed by the District Administration after a positive case was detected, the court was told. The PIL was disposed of on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd