Corona warriors: Three women constables guard boundaries of affected area in Panchkula

Three lady constables, on their very first posting, have been guarding the boundaries of Kharak Mangoli to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. The slum establishment was the first area in Panchkula to report a positive case of the coronavirus.

At the fore it and amid almost 55 policemen forming an extensive force to contain the 9,000 person population inside the area, all three constables work almost nine-hour shifts from 6am to 3pm, standing at several check posts put up around the slum.

Aarti (21), one of the three constables, stood firm on the entrance. “I am not scared at all. This is a part of my duty and I have to do it,” she said. Aarti is the second among five siblings and has a family of seven with three sisters, a brother and parents. “My parents are labourers. They do not know much about this coronavirus, but they are not scared,” she added.

“We cannot really shy away from our duty. We were trained for this day. And even though the population we are handling is largely illiterate, we are educated. We are taking due precaution and maintaining a safe distance while interacting with any of them as they may have contracted the virus,” said Ramandeep (22), who was posted in the area after she completed her 10-month training from Madhuban.

While the police staff gets a one-day rest each week, these constables claim their upcoming leaves might be cancelled owing to the current situation in the district. “We used to go home each week as we belong to cities nearby but maybe we won’t be allowed. And even if we are given the off, we will ourselves restrain as it may spread the virus. We also want to keep our families safe from us,” said Poonam (22), who was posted in the area in January. Poonam is the eldest among five siblings, with two brothers and two sisters. Her father owns almost five kilas of agricultural land and her mother is a homemaker.

All three of them while supporting their families, are also pursuing master’s in different subjects from Kurukshetra university.

The lady constables were prepared for the job, complete with masks, and could also be seen using sanitisers. “We have not been given any gloves but we do have masks and sanitisers. We know not to touch our faces and keep our hands clean. Even slum dwellers know it now,” Aarti said.

In the first positive case of Panchkula, a 40-year-old resident of Kharak Mangoli had tested positive, following which, the administration had cordoned off the area. As many as 50 police officers have since manned at the colony’s entry and exit gates, setting round-the-clock check posts. Health officials visit the area every morning and evening for thermal scans and to check any symptomatic cases. The MC said, it has ensured sanitisation of slum areas.

