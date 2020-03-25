Corona Outbreak: Prepare data of jail inmates to consider convicts’ release, SLSA writes to UT Admin

In the order, a bench of the apex court suggested that the undertrials awaiting trial for offences entailing maximum sentence of seven years can also be extended a similar benefit and the undertrial review committee should meet every week. (Representational Image) In the order, a bench of the apex court suggested that the undertrials awaiting trial for offences entailing maximum sentence of seven years can also be extended a similar benefit and the undertrial review committee should meet every week. (Representational Image)

Following the Supreme Court order to set up panels which would consider releasing the convicts, who have been jailed for up to seven years, on parole, to decongest the jails in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the State Legal Services

Authority (SLSA) of Chandigarh has sent a communique to the Chandigarh Administration and the Inspector General (Prisons), Chandigarh to prepare the data of the inmates at the Chandigarh Burail Jail.

In the order, a bench of the apex court suggested that the undertrials awaiting trial for offences entailing maximum sentence of seven years can also be extended a similar benefit and the undertrial review committee should meet every week.

Member Secretary of the SLSA, Mahavir Singh said, “Following the orders of the Supreme Court, we have written a letter to the Jail Authorities and Principal Secretary, Home (UT) to prepare a data of the inmates, which would help in identifying the inmates.”

The committee officials, including Executive Chairman SLSA, Principal Secretary Home, Director General Prisons, will scrutinise the data of the inmates, and a decision will be taken in the matter based on the different circumstances and previous record of the inmates, as directed by the apex court, and thus, the officials will decided if the inmates can be released from the sentence imposed on them or they can be released on interim bail.

“As soon as the data is made available by the concerned authorities, the meeting of the committee will be held to comply with the Supreme Court orders. The officials will look into how many inmates are in the jail and among them, how many are under trial and how many are convicted, and the number of them who have less then seven-year imprisonment,” added Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.