Corona fight: For a change, CTU buses carry vegetables and fruits for sale

As many as 70 CTU buses went around in the city selling vegetables and fruits to residents. However, the residents complained of overcharging at several places and said the rate list was not displayed on the buses.

In the morning, each CTU bus with driver, conductor, vegetable vendor and policemen arrived in various localities.

In Sector 44-B, residents gathered to take vegetables defeating the basic purpose of social distancing.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore along with Adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials went around the city and checked the arrangements made in the field for supply of essential items, including vegetables, milk and groceries.

The officials visited wholesale market/ mandi in Sector 26. In the mandi, sufficient police arrangements were made to ensure that the supply chain for wholesale supplies of fruits and vegetables is intact. From mandi, fruits and vegetables supplies are being ensured to all sectors and periphery areas.

Further, the Administrator also reviewed the distribution of milk to households.

Badnore announced the creation of the “Chandigarh Fights Corona Fund” and contributed a sum of Rs 1 lakh from his side. The fund will be used to fight COVID-19 in Chandigarh. Any person who intends to contribute can deposit the money either through cheque or through online banking in the Indian Red Cross Society, UT, Chandigarh bank account, the administration said.

Sector response teams

The Administration decided that soon sector response teams (SRTs) comprising officials will be made in each sector or periphery area. These teams will address the grievances of people in their area. People will be able to consult them on any issue in their area.

These SRTs will coordinate between people (respective area) and the administration. These will coordinate between the control rooms in municipal commissioner’s office/ deputy commissioner’s office and will ensure that the supply chain is maintained. The names and contact information of the nodal officers of the SRTs has been uploaded on the website of Chandigarh Administration and can be assessed at http://chandigarh.gov.in/pdf/mcc20-309-rt.pdf and http://chdcovid19.in/uploads/1585224270-Order_of_Sector_Response_Teams_for_Public_Convenience_(1).pdf

Medical arrangements

The Administrator reviewed medical arrangements in GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER. It was decided that sufficient beds and isolation beds will be kept ready for keeping corona patients as and when it is necessary.

He directed the police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew and said that the Adviser must ensure that the movement should be minimum and infection must not spread in the city. He also directed the officials to ensure proper coordination with the district administration of Mohali and Panchkula so that there is no unnecessary movement in the city from these two districts.

Advisor Manoj Parida stated that talks are on with Markfed and Hafed to operate mobile vans in the city to provide rations at reasonable rates. He appealed to residents to avail facility of three mobile ATMs arranged for the city.

He also appealed to the residents that in the beginning there might be some teething issues but all residents of Chandigarh must not come out of their homes. He has requested all not to hoard vegetables/ milk and assured that under no circumstances, there will be shortage of essential items.

Sufficient supply chain will be maintained. The Chandigarh Administration is making all efforts and will ensure all necessary arrangements for door-to-door delivery of essential items. He appealed to the residents to strictly follow sanitation practice like washing hands and using masks and sanitizers.

