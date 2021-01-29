Cornered, Sidhu blames ‘arrogant’ farm leaders for ‘hatred’ against him

The actor was present at the Red Fort when the religious flag was hoisted on a flagpole at the iconic monument. (File)

Booked by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu Thursday said he was not a “BJP or RSS man” and accused the farm leaders of spreading “false propaganda” and “hatred” against him.

The 36-year-old uploaded two videos on his Facebook page claiming that people “on their own” marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26. He said that not many people took the route decided by farmer leaders who are “arrogant” and “want whatever decisions they take should be accepted by all”.

“You are arrogant…you do not listen to anyone,” he said, adding, “If I reveal deep secrets, then there will be no way to flee (for farm leaders).”

Sidhu, who was one of the campaign managers for BJP MP Sunny Deol in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, also hit out at union leaders for calling him a “BJP and RSS” man. “Will RSS or BJP’s man put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ and a farmers’ flag at Red Fort? At least think over it”.

The actor was present at the Red Fort when the religious flag was hoisted on a flagpole at the iconic monument. Sidhu claimed that when he reached the Red Fort, its gate was already broken but there was “no farmer leader” present there. Claiming that nobody indulged in violence or damaged any public property, he added that protesters put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest. Seeking to justify the incident that has triggered a massive outrage, the actor said that had farmer leadership taken a stand and said “if the rights of these farmers are not given, then they can do anything, there would have been a huge pressure on the government”.

“If you say by doing so I have turned traitor then those who were present there were traitors too,” he added.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday had called Sidhu a “traitor” and had given a call for his boycott in the state. They had also dubbed him as an “agent” of the government.

On January 26, Sidhu, hailing from Punjab’s Muktsar district, had sought to defend the action of protesters at the Red Fort, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ as a symbolic protest.

