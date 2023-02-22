Cordon-and-search operation held at drug hotspots in Punjab, 205 arrested

The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) at drug hotspots across the state, arresting 205 people, including nine proclaimed offenders, and recovering 2.8 kg heroin and Rs 2.20 lakh of alleged drug money, officials said.

Aimed at “deterring anti-social elements” and instilling a “sense of security and safety” among people, the operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to the police, 187 FIRs were registered.

From 11 am to 4 pm, the operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state, and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from headquarters were deputed in each district to personally supervise the operation.

The police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner by identifying notorious or infamous mohallas and villages where drug use is prevalent or areas that have become a safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that during the operation, police teams cordoned off over 324 hotspot areas and as many as 5,781 people were frisked. Of these, 205 people were arrested.

The operation was conducted after the identification of drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by district police forces, he said, adding that proper frisking of suspected people and complete search of houses was done by the police force under the supervision of senior officers. He said that sniffer dogs were also deputed in these hotspots to ensure strict vigil.