Corbusier’s ideas and design still relevant for the world of today: New York-based expert

Dr Ivan Shumkov during a seminar at Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Dr Ivan Shumkov during a seminar at Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

“LE CORBUSIER is the most impactful person in my life, as I have been writing, thinking and talking of Corbusier for most part of my life. Visiting Chandigarh, looking and understanding his work so closely and living the experience is a dream come true for me. Being here is an epiphany of seeing his vision, a new way of living, society, and environment. He was here envisioning a new human being of the 20th century. This city is a direct materialisation of his vision and all of you who live here are so privileged to be part of the world of Le Corbusier and this living heritage,” said Dr Ivan Shumkov, a New York-based entrepreneur, architect and professor.

Dr Shumkov was here on Monday evening on the invitation of the Le Corbusier Centre for a lecture, ‘The Idea of Scale in the Work of Le Corbusier: from Paintings to Buildings and Cities”. Dr Shumkov did his PhD in Architecture in 2009 at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and Columbia University GSAPP, as fellow of the Fondation Le Corbusier and has studied extensively the work of Corbusier.

Corbusier, commented Dr Shumkov, once said that if you want to understand his architecture, you should look at his paintings. Corbusier’s idea of the ‘Total Work of Art’ combines many scales from the smallest of his watches, paintings, sculptures and furniture, to the largest of his buildings and cities. “His ideas and design are still relevant for the world of today, for ultimately, his work is to transform the people who experience it and create a habitat for the New Times, and to show us a new direction for the evolution of our human civilisation,” said Dr Shumkov, founder of Build Academy, an organisation dedicated to providing professional building solutions and education for the built industry.

As part of an audio-visual presentation, drawn from various works of Corbusier, Dr Shumkov talked how the key to understanding the architect’s work was to understand ‘The Miracle Box of Corbusier’ (a prototype of a building of a theatre), which signified how we need to fill the box with dreams and all that we have in our heart and then translate these into action, as Corbusier believed that architecture is life in play and what we co-create. Corbusier, added Dr Shumkov, spent half his day as an architect, and the other half as a painter and writer, having designed 63 buildings and written 65 books. “When you put together his words, buildings and art, you understand and decode the many messages that his works have to give.”

Dr Shumkov spoke at length about Corbusier’s book, ‘The Poem of the Right Angle’, written between 1947 and 1943, which incorporates text and paintings. “He spoke about poet being a prophet and how being an architect wasn’t enough, but being a poet is everything,” said Dr Shumkov, who has taught at New York University, Harvard University GSD, Pratt Institute School of Architecture, Parsons the New School for Design.

Dr Shumkov, analysing many of Corbusier’s paintings, sculptures, drawings, talked about the architect’s great love for nature and its deep connection with the built form. “The shapes, symbols, geometry of his architecture are in his paintings and the symbol of the open book in his work is a prototype of the Open Hand. Corbusier saw his work as classical architecture, a new way of interpreting the past and looking at the future and his belief was in the idea of universality,” summed up Dr Shumkov, who shared how Corbusier’s first painting, a water colour was of a church in Bulgaria, where he went as part of his journey to the East as a young boy. This was

Dr Shumkov’s birthplace, and adjoining this church was a playground where Dr Shumkov spent many years of his childhood.

