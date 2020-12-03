Chandigarh: Cops use water canon on Youth Cong workers, journalist hit by stone in melee

Police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo: Altaf Qadri)

The Chandigarh police on Wednesday resorted to water canons to stop hundreds of Punjab Youth Congress workers, who had crossed the barricades while marching towards the Haryana CM’s residence in solidarity with the protesting farmers. Amid the tussle, a media person got injured after being hit by a stone.

At least 13 Youth Congress workers, including Youth Congress President Barinder Dhillon, were arrested. Later, they were released on bail.

Satender Chauhan, associated with a leading Hindi TV news channel, was covering the protest when a stone hit his head. He received four stitches on his head after being admitted at a local hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central) Krishan Kumar said, “We lodged an FIR against the Youth Congress workers. No complaint was received about the stone pelting and any injured person. As many as 13 arrested persons were later released on regular bail.”

Dhillon said, “We regret the injury to a mediaperson. Our protest was peaceful and in support of the agitated farmers. I will meet the injured media person.”

