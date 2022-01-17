Cops take cyber cell help to trace victim’s cell phone

THe Government Railway Police (GRP) Sunday took the assistance of sleuths of the cyber crime cell from Ambala to ascertain the clues about the missing cell phone of the victim, Rojini, who was found dead with multiple sharp injuries in the forest area near the Railway station Saturday.

Sources said the last call on the cell phone of Rojini was received at 5.30 pm and her cell phone was switched off when she had left the Mauli Jagran police station around 6 pm Friday. The victim used to work as a cleaner in the police station, which was one of her workplaces among others including some private banks.

Sources said, “Victim’s cell phone is yet to be recovered. It was not found near the body. We suspect that the assailants took away her cell phone after killing her. We have procured the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the cell phone of victim Rojini for the last month. We suspect the victim’s cell phone contains vital clues about the suspects and reason behind the crime.”

A police officer said, “Family members of the victim have not raised suspicion against anyone. We learnt that the victim had been working as a cleaner in many other places including some banks. We procured the CCTV footage of PS Mauli Jagran. The footage shows she had left the police station after cleaning around 6 pm.”

A special panel of doctors conducted the postmortem examination of the body at civil hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula. Police said the doctors reserved the postmortem report for the next 36 hours. Police have so far not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault. The body was handed over to family members.

The victim is left behind by her husband, Chottu Khan, who is handicapped, and two children including an 18-year old daughter and one 15-year old son.

A family member said, “We have no enmity with anyone. She was only earning a hand in her family. She had been working at the police station as the sanitation worker on the monthly wages for the last six months.” Police have registered a case of murder on the complaint of her husband, Chottu Ram. A case was registered at PS GRP, Chandigarh.