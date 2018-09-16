Cops soft on fraudulent immigration firm owners: Victims

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala village in Moga district, lodged a complaint against one such immigration firm with Phase 11 police last month. (Representational) Gurjant Singh, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala village in Moga district, lodged a complaint against one such immigration firm with Phase 11 police last month. (Representational)

Several fraudulent immigration firm owners, who are already booked in duping cases, have started operating again in Mohali with a different name or fled the city as police are yet to make any arrest, the victims have alleged, adding that they are going soft on the accused.

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala village in Moga district, lodged a complaint against one such immigration firm with Phase 11 police last month. He told Chandigarh Newsline he had read an advertisement in a vernacular newspaper around a year ago and approached the Blue Star Immigration Services Private Limited in Phase 11. “I, along with two other friends, Gurdeep Singh and Vijay Rathore, gave Rs 1.2 lakh each to the owner of the firm, Sandeep Kaur, and her employee Amrita,” he said.

He added that after Sandeep failed to send them abroad, they demanded their money back. He alleged that when he went to Blue Star’s office, it was closed and the firm owners had switched off their mobile phones.

“Then, I came to know that the same owners started another firm, B S Group, in Phase 11,” he further alleged.

A case is registered against Sandeep Kaur at Phase 11 police station under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrest has been made so far.

Phase 11 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurpreet Singh Bains said that he will check whether the same owners have started another agency.

In another immigration fraud case, the accused persons allegedly managed to flee after closing their immigration firm after duping people.

Matour police has registered as many as 16 cases against the owners and some staff members of The World Key Immigrations, which was operating from Phase 3 B 2.

Matour SHO Sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar said that they are raiding the suspected places of the accused. Asked it had been more than two months when police started registering the cases, but failed to make any arrest so far, the SHO said that they shall soon trace the accused

The complainants alleged that Matour police was going soft on the immigration firm. The SHO, however, refuted the allegation.

This year as many as 69 cases of immigration fraud cases were registered in different police stations in the district.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said that the matter came to her notice and she will take up the issue with Senior Superintendent of Police so that the accused could be arrested soon.

