Cops shoot man in Derabassi, claim it was in ‘self defence’

The video of a man being shot in his leg by a police team at Derabassi went viral on Monday, with police later issuing a statement that the man was shot in ‘self defence’ after he indulged in a spat with policemen.

The police later identified the injured man as Hitesh Aggarwal (24), a resident of Habetpur Village, Derabassi. Hitesh has sustained a gunshot wound on his leg and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was yet to be operated.

As per police, the incident took place on Sunday night, when a police team was patrolling the Derabassi area. The team spotted and stopped a couple on a motorcycle for checking, and asked to check their bag. On this, the woman entered into an argument with the policemen. After this, the woman called some more residents of the area to the spot, who allegedly threatened the police team as well as damaged their vehicle. The argument soon spiraled, following which the police had to open fire in the air. The crowd, which had turned into a small mob by now, however, refused to back doen, prompting the police opened fire at the crowd, injuring Hitesh. The victim, Hitesh, was later rushed to the Derabassi Government Hospital, from where he was referred to GMCH-32 where he was yet to be operated upon till Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the injured, Hitesh , however, have alleged that his brother-in-law and his sister were at a marketplace when some policemen started misbehaving with his sister. When Hitesh opposed this, one of the policemen opened fire at him. No FIR has been registered so far.