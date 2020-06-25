Cops scour records of missing women in Tricity

Meanwhile, police conducted a search using drones over the adjoining sectors of Sector 17 in search of other body parts. Express Photo Meanwhile, police conducted a search using drones over the adjoining sectors of Sector 17 in search of other body parts. Express Photo

A day after recovering a foetus and severed feet apparently belonging to a woman, near a cycling track in Chandigarh’s Sector 17, UT police have collected records of at least 32 missing women from across the Tricity.

Police sources said that around a dozen women out of 32 were missing from Chandigarh and rest of them are from neighbouring districts Panchkula and Mohali. Police have also started collecting all relevant records of pregnant women registered with private nursing homes, hospitals and government hospitals in the last few months.

Sources said, the family members of these missing women are being contacted to ascertain the circumstances under which they disappeared.

Meanwhile, police conducted a search using drones over the adjoining sectors of Sector 17 in search of other body parts. The remains were found in bushes near a cycling track adjoining the SBI building in Sector 17 Tuesday afternoon.

A police officer said, “The record of missing females is being checked through the Modus Operandi Branch and neighbouring districts police stations. It is a routine exercise. The English newspaper, in which the limbs were wrapped, were dated May 29. We also approached the newspaper hawkers to ascertain the number of houses, in which the specific newspaper was dropped.”

Police have added murder charge to the FIR registered under Section 318 of IPC PS 17. DNA samples of the foetus and two limbs were also collected. An officer privy to the investigation said, “We have given a questionnaire to the special panel of doctors conducting the postmortem.”

