Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Protesters-police clash aftermath: Cops release pictures of 10 more people

The Chandigarh Police Saturday released pictures of another 10 people allegedly involved in a violent clash with its personnel

The Chandigarh Police has requested the general public to share the identity/any details of the accused persons on email ID firno.63@gmail.com and on WhatsApp number 9875984001. (Representational)
The Chandigarh Police Saturday released pictures of another 10 people allegedly involved in a violent clash with its personnel at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

“Informer will be rewarded Rs 10,000. Identity will be kept secret,” said a note issued by the Chandigarh Police on Monday late evening, asking the general public to share details.

The Chandigarh Police has requested the general public to share the identity/any details of the accused persons on email ID firno.63@gmail.com and on WhatsApp number 9875984001.

As per note of the police, the persons whose photographs have been revealed include Udhaybir Singh alias Mastana, resident of Amritsar, Jagsir Singh alias Jabar Singh of Patiala, Satnam and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhanmantri Bajeke.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:52 IST
