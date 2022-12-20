scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Cops probe fake email IDs of Punjab technical education department

The bogus email IDs then were used to send mails to many polytechnical institutes in Punjab in which confidential information, including that of question papers, answer sheets, rechecking/reappearing forms of students, were sought or shared.

Sources said the department came to know about the fake email IDs after principals of many polytechnical institutes in India enquired with them about some of the emails received from them seeking information about the fees of students.
Chandigarh Police have lodged a case and started probe after receiving a complaint that multiple fake email IDs of Punjab State Board of Technical Education & Industrial Training in Sector 36 had been created.

The bogus email IDs then were used to send mails to many polytechnical institutes in Punjab in which confidential information, including that of question papers, answer sheets, rechecking/reappearing forms of students, were sought or shared.

A police officer said, “At least half a dozen mail Ids were copied and proxy IDs were created after making minute changes. Five fake email IDs related to the administrative branch, account branch, computer section have been discovered so far.”

After the matter came to the knowledge of the department, Rajesh Walia, section officer with Polytechnic Branch of PSBTE lodged a police complaint in the case, post which an FIR was registered at Cyber Cell police station on Monday.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:24:40 am
