As cops look for Lakha Sidhana, SKM legal cell says he is on his own

With Delhi Police intensifying its manhunt for gangster Lakha Sidhana for his alleged role in the Republic Day violence, the legal cell of the umbrella group of famer unions, Sunyukt Kisan Morcha, on Monday said that no legal help will be extended to him by the SKM.

SKM legal cell incharge Prem Singh Bhangu said that Lakha is on his own and the legal cell will not defend him in court.

“I am not aware about contents of Red Fort FIR. I have not read it. We have FIRs of those who are already arrested. We are not much concerned about those who had announced to violate the given route. We are only looking into the cases of those who followed innocently,” said Bhangu.

He added, “We are only providing legal help to innocents. They both (Lakha Sidhana and Deep Sidhu) were basically not part of the agitation from the start.”

Despite his popularity, Lakha was also declared traitor from the stage of SKM, blaming him for instigating youth to violate the route agreed between farmer leaders and Delhi Police. He, however, spent most of his time at Singhu border since Kisan Parade and also visited Punjab at least once to mobilise people to join protest at Delhi.

A leader of the SKM, however, said that Lakha told him that he never went to the Red fort.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president and SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dhalewal said, “Lakha told me that he never went to Red Fort.”

In his statements to media too, Lakha had said that he had marched till Outer Ring Road.

But Lakha was one of the speakers who spoke from the Singhu stage on the night of January 25, when SKM leaders had lost the control of stage and youth who wanted to go on Ring Road had occupied it.

Later, Lakha had claimed that SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dhalewal had asked him to go on stage to calm down the agitated youth.

Responding to this, Dhalewal said, “We had a meeting with Lakha Sidhana and others on January 25. They told us that some people are not satisfied with Kisan Parade route. We told them that we will march to Parliament on February 1. But nobody should have violated Kisan Parade route. And Lakha had agreed to this. So, when there was trouble on stage on the night on January 25, I asked Lakha to keep his word and control the youth. But he failed to control the situation and joined those who violated route.”

On Kisan Day Parade, Lakha was accompanying Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee convoy. According to Sarwan Singh Pandher, Lakha had returned from Majanu Ka Tilla instead of going to Red Fort.

“According to my information, Lakha had returned from Majanu Ka Tila. It was the same point on Outer Ring Road from where our organisation had returned back to Singhu border,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Despite declared traitor, Lakha stayed at Singhu

Lakha uploaded ten videos on his Facebook page since Kisan Parade. Except one video uploaded from Punjab, rest of the videos were shot at Singhu. He uploaded the last videos on February 10 and appealed farmer leaders to extend support to Deep Sidhu and all arrested youth.

About people calling him a traitor, he had said in one of those videos: “It is not time to respond to such people. It is time to focus on the protest.”

While Lakha and Deep Sidhu were always seen as rivals in terms of their popularity among the youth since start of farm agitation, in his last video, Lakha said that he may have differences with Deep Sidhu but it now was the time to stand by Sidhu and other arrested youth.