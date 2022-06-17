Cops, engineers among 8 held by Haryana vigilance bureau for taking bribes

In the last 24 hours since Thursday, the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau caught eight accused, including a sub-divisional-officer (SDO), two junior engineers, two police officers, a tubewell helper and two private persons, red-handed while accepting bribes worth Rs 2.62 lakh (total) in separate incidents in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Faridabad districts.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said, “In the first case, Manish Lamba, SDO and Pawan Kumar, Junior Engineer of the UHBVN posted at Nissing, Karnal and a private driver of the SDO were caught with Rs 1 lakh bribe money. They had taken the bribe from a farmer for removing power lines from his fields in Nissing. When the accused officials did not remove the electric wires even after taking a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from him, the farmer approached the Vigilance Bureau. After verifying the complaint, a team laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed with the bribe money.”

“In another case, the Vigilance Bureau caught Sub-Inspector Jaikaran posted as In-charge Police Post, Sector-7, Kurukshetra and Lady ASI Kiran of Woman Police Station, Kurukshetra red-handed while accepting Rs 60,000 bribe. The complainant, Neha, had sold household furniture to one Kajal and when she and her husband had gone to the buyer’s place to get money, the lady lodged a complaint against them with the police for molestation and assault. The investigation of the case was handed over to Jaikaran and Kiran. Both the accused demanded Rs 60,000 to get the case settled,” the spokesperson said.

“In a separate case, Junior Engineer Kapil Bhardwaj of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, was caught along with Yogesh Kumar, a tubewell helper while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on the complaint of Sudhir Vasdev. The accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the Junior Engineer for not demolishing the building being constructed by the complainant. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the bureau and after verifying the information, a team laid a trap and caught both the accused accepting Rs 1 lakh. In yet another case, a vigilance team from Faridabad arrested Ankur Soni, a private person, while accepting Rs 2,000 bribe in lieu of making a correction in the complainant’s ration card. A case has been registered against them at respective police stations of the bureau. Further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.

“As a part of the ongoing drive against corruption, 66 government officials, including several high-ranking officers, have been caught red-handed by the bureau while taking bribes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh during the year so far,” the spokesperson said.