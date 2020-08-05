Cops bust illegal liquor factory in Cong MLA’s native village; locals say had complained over a month ago

The factory was raided only after a fresh crackdown in light of the hooch tragedy. Two people were arrested and police also claimed to have recovered over 2 lakh ML illicit liquor. (Representational) The factory was raided only after a fresh crackdown in light of the hooch tragedy. Two people were arrested and police also claimed to have recovered over 2 lakh ML illicit liquor. (Representational)

Police sat on complaints about a small countrymade liquor factory operating in the Mehmood Pura in Tarn Taran district — the native village of Khem Karan Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar — for around one and half months.

The factory was raided only after a fresh crackdown in light of the hooch tragedy which has left 111 people dead in three districts of Punjab.

A Valtoha police station party raided the house of one Major Singh in Mehmood Pura village, which is located near the India-Pak border, on August 1.

Major Singh and his brother Sukhwant Singh were arrested in this raid.

Police also claimed to have recovered more than 2 lakh litres illicit liquor in 315 bottles, and discovered a running factory manufacturing countrymade liquor, kept in eight plastic canes.

More than 3,000 litres of ‘lahan’ was also recovered along with a car loaded with eight drums of 200 litres each.

The accused were allegedly supplying liquor in surrounding villages.

Repeated complaints were made to then Tarn Taran SSP Dharuv Dahiya through phone calls and WhatsApp messages in mid-June.

The complaint was sent to Daihya via WhatsApp by a local villager who did not wish to be named.

“Police would have never raided if the hooch tragedy hadn’t taken place because it is the native village of a Congress MLA.

SHO Valtoha Balwinder Singh said that it was first time Major Singh and his brother had been arrested for brewing liquor.

