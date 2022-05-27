Haryana cops arrest 5 of gang that demanded 50 crore from trader

Haryana Police on Thursday said they had busted a gang and arrested five men who had allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore from a trader in Bawal industrial town as extortion money.

Police claimed that the case was cracked with hours of it being reported from Rewari district.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Thursday identified the arrested accused as Anil alias Mulia, Sandeep, Sonu, all residents of village Khera Murar, Sumit of Gurjar Majri, and Ravindra alias Golu of Banipur village. A motorcycle, apparently used in the crime, and a country-made pistol has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

“The trader, Rahul Batra, who deals in sanitary and tiles, in his complaint to the police had said that on the afternoon of May 24, three youths on a motorcycle had reached his shop and demanded Rs 50 crore as extortion. When he resisted and refused to pay, the men opened fire at him, with the bullet narrowly missing him. After receiving the complaint, the police formed special teams which investigated the incident and cracked the case with the help of CCTV cameras in just a few hours. All the arrested men were produced in a local court that sent them on three days of police remand. The kingpin of the gang, Anil, is a habitual offender. The five arrested accused have criminal records and are addicted to drugs,” the police spokesperson added.