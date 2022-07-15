Punjab cops: 9 sharp shooters among 13 held, had planned murders of ‘prominent’ persons

Thirteen criminals, who planned to commit murders of “prominent” persons of Punjab, were arrested, Inspector General (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill Thursday said.

The criminals, including nine sharp shooters, were backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harvinder Rinda, the official said.

The Jalandhar rural police chased down the accused after a two-week-long operation led by special teams, Gill said. On June 29, the police had claimed to have busted the inter-state Bishnoi-Rinda gang with the arrest of 11 historysheeters.

Those arrested have been identified as Avtar alias Mangal, Jobanpreet, Akashdeep, Harpreet alias Kaka, Arashdeep, Lovjit, and Resham alias Bao, all residents of Tarn Taran; Gurpreet alias Ghumma Shooter, Bobby alias Baba and Sonu alias Pula of Ferozepur; Gurpreet aka Gopi and Harman Kalsi of Jalandhar; Balwinder aka Billa of Kapurthala. The police also seized 13 sophisticated weapons, along with 18 cartridges, from their possession.

The IG said that after the June 29 arrests, the Jalandhar rural police were working on some leads to arrest the remaining associates. All the arrested persons are history-sheeters and facing cases of heinous crimes, including murders, armed dacoity, organised extortion and highway robbery, in various districts such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Khanna, Mohali, and Patiala, he added.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Swapan Sharma said that “as per preliminary investigation, this gang was being operated by Ghumma and Gopi, associated with Markas alias Massa, who had been taking directions from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi. Massa, a resident of Ferozepur, is in jail with 18 criminal cases registered against him.”

Giving details on arrested persons, the SSP said that “Gurpreet Gopi and Jobanpreet, who have seven criminal cases registered against them, were planning to eliminate three members of the Bambiha-Pinda gang. A recce was also executed and weapons were procured from an arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh.”

He said that Resham alias Bao and Gurpreet alias Ghumma Shooter, who also have seven criminal cases registered against them, were planning to kill two persons from their arch-rival Bambiha-Gounder gang.

“Meanwhile, the police are now working to identify and nab those persons who had provided harbours, financial and logistic support to the accused persons besides arresting arms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh. More arrests are expected in this case soon,” Sharma added.