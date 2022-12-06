3,800-metre copper cable stolen from Chandigarh solar power plants within a month

More than 3,800-metre copper cable was stolen from at least three Chandigarh solar power plants in the last month, according to officials. These thefts occurred at power plants at two waterworks in Sector 37 and Sector 39 and one at the Government Polytechnic for Women College, Sector 10, they said.

Besides interrupting electricity generation at these plants, three thefts have also raised serious concerns related to the security of solar panels installed in public places, including parks, waterworks and educational institutes. Sources said the possibility of one particular gang behind all three thefts could not be ruled out.

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology (Crest) takes care of the solar power plants. A senior Crest officer, requesting anonymity, says, “The copper wire transmits the generated DC electricity from the solar panels to the power meters, lights and other points. These thefts halted the energy transmission from the solar panels to the grid. Many solar lights were not illuminated. The interruption of solar energy has been restored to a large extent. The waterworks, Sector 37, and Sector 39, where solar power plants were installed are vast areas. The police have started an investigation”.

Ranish Sharma, project manager with Crest, reported that approximately 1,200-metre copper cable was stolen from 1100-kwp power plants installed at waterworks, Sector 37, on November 6. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Assistant project manager Nitish Sharma reported that 1,800 metres of copper cable were stolen from a solar power plant installed at waterworks, Sector 39, on November 11.

The police said project director, Crest, Bhupinder Singh, reported that 800-metre copper cables and 200 numbers of damaged modules were stolen from the 300kwp solar power plant installed at Government Polytechnic for Women College, Sector-10 on December 2.

Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, SHO, Sector 3 police station, said, “There was no CCTV camera installed at the boundary wall of Government Polytechnic for Women College, Sector 10, from where copper cables were stolen. We are probing the matter.”