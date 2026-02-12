Cop survives bullet hit as Rohtak police arrest Himanshu Bhau gang operative in late-night shootout

The police said the CIA-1 team retaliated and managed to overpower and arrest the accused.

Written by- Manoj Dhaka

In a late-night operation Wednesday, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) in Haryana’s Rohtak arrested an alleged operative of the Himanshu Bhau gang after an exchange of fire.

According to the Rohtak police, the team laid a trap, acting on specific intelligence about the suspect’s presence, and moved to arrest him. As officers approached, the suspect allegedly opened fire in an attempt to flee.

During the exchange, a bullet struck Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod. However, his bulletproof jacket absorbed the impact, preventing what could have been a fatal injury, said the police.

The police said the CIA-1 team retaliated and managed to overpower and arrest the accused. The team recovered an illegal firearm and live cartridges from his possession, officers said.