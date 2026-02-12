Cop survives bullet hit as Rohtak police arrest Himanshu Bhau gang operative in late-night shootout

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by- Manoj Dhaka
In a late-night operation Wednesday, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) in Haryana’s Rohtak arrested an alleged operative of the Himanshu Bhau gang after an exchange of fire.
According to the Rohtak police, the team laid a trap, acting on specific intelligence about the suspect’s presence, and moved to arrest him. As officers approached, the suspect allegedly opened fire in an attempt to flee.
During the exchange, a bullet struck Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod. However, his bulletproof jacket absorbed the impact, preventing what could have been a fatal injury, said the police.
The police said the CIA-1 team retaliated and managed to overpower and arrest the accused. The team recovered an illegal firearm and live cartridges from his possession, officers said.
They said the accused is believed to be involved in multiple criminal cases and has been evading arrest for some time.
Senior officers added that investigators are examining his role in recent crimes and possible links to other gang members. Authorities have tightened security in the area following the incident.
