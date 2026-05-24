Cop shot dead on way to work in Amritsar, assailants yet to be identified

Senior officers, including SSP Suhail Mir Qasim, DSP Kamalmeet Singh, and SHO Karampal Singh, rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. (File Photo)

Unidentified assailants shot at and killed an assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police in the Majitha area of Amritsar district on Sunday morning.

The police said the victim, Joga Singh, 54, was a resident of Ghaniye village in Bangar, Gurdaspur, and was posted with the Punjab Police Traffic Department. At approximately 6 am, the victim was riding his scooter toward Amritsar when two motorcycle-borne attackers intercepted him roughly one kilometer before Majitha on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha road.

The assailants opened fire at close range, striking Singh twice – once on the left side of his chest and once in the waist. With no bystanders nearby at that early hour, he received no immediate assistance and died at the scene.