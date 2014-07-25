Cop shoots wife, fires at himself

A police constable allegedly shot dead his wife today following which he fired at himself here, police said.

Anant Kumar (39) shot his wife Dimple (37) and later fired at himself, they said.

The constable received bullet injuries on his one of his arm and has been hospitalised where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

His wife was working at a hospital here, they said, adding that a long on-going matrimonial dispute was the reason behind the constable shooting his wife and later firing at himself.

Further investigations are on, police said.

