Cop who arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi back in limelight after sudden removal as SSP, Chandigarh

The 2009-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who had arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in February 2014 while he was posted as superintendent of police (Abohar) and was instrumental in the encounter of gangster Shera Khubhan, is now in the limelight after his sudden removal from the coveted post of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

Chahal was removed from the post of UT, SSP on Monday. The Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator issued his relieving orders, repatriating him to his parent cadre Punjab.

Born in 1981 in Ujhana village of Haryana’s Jind district, Chahal completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Kurukshetra University. Subsequently, he moved to Panchkula with his elder brother Suresh Kumar and pursued an MA in History from Panjab University, simultaneously preparing for competitive exams.

In 2005, he was recruited as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Chandigarh Police. But, while in service, he started preparing for the UPSC and eventually after four years of preparation, finished 82nd in the Civil Services examination. He got the Punjab cadre in the Indian Police Service.

A recipient of a Police Medal for Gallantry and Director General Commendation Disc – both in 2018 – Chahal was known for his crackdown on gangsters and criminals in Punjab. He first rose to the limelight in 2012 when he was posted as assistant superintendent of police in Bathinda and was instrumental in the encounter of gangster Shera Khubhan. At the time, Khubhan was among the top gangsters active in Punjab and neighbouring states and was also said to be the mentor of gangster Jaipal Bhullar.

In 2014, Chahal arrested Lawrence Bishnoi while he was posted as SP, Abohar.

Chahal was the district police chief in many high-profile Punjab districts, including Mohali, Tarn Taran and Muktsar Sahib, before joining Chandigarh as SSP in October 2020. During his stint in Mohali, gangster Ankit Bhadu was killed in an operation carried out by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police. While Chahal was posted as Mohali SSP, a police team of the district police also shot dead Sunil Masih, a criminal involved in a carjacking in July 2018.

On Monday, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit relieved Chahal with immediate effect, raising many eyebrows. The top brass of UT police and Chandigarh administration are tight-lipped on this sudden development and have so far not given any reasons for the transfer.

Haryana-cadre IPS officer Manisha Chaudhary was given the officiating charge of UT, SSP.

The decision to remove a Punjab-cadre officer and give a Haryana-cadre officer the additional charge of UT, SSP has led to political turmoil in Punjab with both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leaders accusing the BJP of deliberately curtailing Punjab’s share in Chandigarh administration.