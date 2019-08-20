Chandigarh news: Cop killed as scooter rams bike, man held for ‘raping’ daughter and more

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector was killed in a road accident near Jagatpura village on Sunday night. The accident happened after an unidentified scooter hit the bike on which the victim was travelling with his wife.

The victim was identified as ASI Jasbir Singh. The victim was going to his village near Jagatpura. The victim was posted in the wireless wing of the Punjab Police in Chandigarh.

A Phase 11 police station officer said the accident happened when a scooter hit the bike of Jasbir Singh. The victim was taken to the GMCH-32, where he was declared dead.

Police booked an unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC.

4 showrooms in Sec 32-D burgled

A group of thieves stole valuable items from four showrooms of Sector 32-D on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Sector-34 SHO Baldev Kumar said that the thieves probably entered into the showrooms from the roof of a showroom.

Professor Anil Kumar, director of coaching centre IAS Study Circle, said that the thieves have stolen items worth Rs 2 lakh from their centre. It included a camera, two wrist watches and cash of Rs 45,000.

Kumar said that the thieves have also stolen many items, including laptops and copper wires, from their neighbouring showrooms. The SHO said that they were examining CCTV cameras of a showroom.

“An FIR has been lodged,” he said.

Man held for ‘raping’ minor daughter

The Phase 1 police arrested a man who was allegedly raping his minor daughter.

The accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

According to the police, the crime came to light when the victim informed her teachers about it. The teachers approached the District Women and Child Welfare Committee.

The committee lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested. ENS

Helmets for women riders: HC issues notice to Centre

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a case pertaining to the rules for wearing of helmets by women riders in Chandigarh.

The development took place during the hearing of a suo motu case initiated by the High Court in December 2017 after a law researcher, Anil Saini, had written to the Chief Justice seeking directions or guidelines on the safety headgear for women, including the Sikh women who do not wear a turban in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Punjab and Chandigarh rules extend the exemption to all Sikh women. On Monday, the UT Administration took a stand that they had earlier proposed an amendment to restrict the exemption to only Sikh women wearing the turban but the same was not approved by the Centre.

A division bench of the High Court earlier had observed that the accidents do not see the gender of the victim. “How does gender come in? Is there any difference in the skull of men and women? There cannot be an exception,” the division bench had observed. Following the observation, the exemption provided to all women was restricted to only Sikh women wearing the turban by the Chandigarh Administration.

However, the amended rule was withdrawn with a new notification extending the exemption to all Sikh women after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs advised the Chandigarh Administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear. Many Sikh bodies had protested the amended rule limiting the exemption to only Sikh women wearing the turbans.