Chandigarh cop held for stealing Rs 1.50L from bag of fuel station employee

The accused in the video grab of the CCTV footage.

A PUNJAB Police constable, Lovepreet Singh, 28, was arrested for stealing Rs 1.50 lakh from the rucksack bag of a fuel station employee while riding pillion on his motorcycle Saturday.

Posted in the security of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, constable Lovepreet Singh was arrested following the CCTV footage, in which he was shown in police uniform. DSP (south) Gurmukh Singh constituted a special team for nabbing the suspect, who committed the crime on February 15.

The DSP said, “Rs 90,000 out of Rs 1.50 lakh was recovered from his possession. He is an addict. We learnt about some complaints against him. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow. The SHO of Sector 26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, developed secret information. Constable Lovepreet Singh was arrested from the rear of Punjab Secretariat, Sector 1.”

Police said accused Lovepreet Singh is attached with 82 Battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) stationed at the rear of the Punjab Secretariat. Sources said some portion of the stolen money was deposited in the bank and some spent on the repair of a car. The FIR against an unidentified turbaned man wearing police uniform was registered on the complaint of fuel station employee, Akashdeep, at Sector 26 police station.

Akashdeep had reported to the police that he used to hand over the cash at the house of fuel station owner, Ranjan Singh, in Sector 7, Panchkula.

On Monday, he was going to Sector 7 on his motorcycle. The cash was kept in his rucksack bag. Near Sector 7/27 roundabout, a man dressed in police uniform signalled him to stop.

Sources said Akash claimed that he stopped the motorcycle under the impression that the uniformed man wanted to check his documents. Akash reported that the uniformed man asked for a lift.

Akash reported that he dropped the uniformed man at Grain Market-26 roundabout. When he reached the house of his employer, Ranjan Singh, in Sector 7, the money was missing from the bag.

Ranjan Singh, owner of fuel station, said, “As Akashdeep informed me about the theft, I along with him lodged a complaint at Sector 26 police station the same day. Although the suspect was also caught on CCTV cameras of UT Administration installed at Grain Market roundabout-26, the quality of camera footage is very bad. The face of the suspect is not clear. I along with Akashdeep checked the Grain Market-26’s CCTV cameras and procured clear footage of the suspect.”

The FIR was registered on the statement of Akashdeep.

A police source said, “The suspect had taken the lift from motorcyclist Akashdeep from Sector 26/7 roundabout and left the motorcycle near Grain Market-26 roundabout on Madhya Marg. The dim CCTV footage of the cameras at grain market-26 roundabout shows that after leaving the motorcycle, the turbaned man sits in a Bolero jeep, which entered Grain Market-26. The suspect is yet to be identified.”