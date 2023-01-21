Cop among three held for stealing four-wheeler, using it with fake number plate

A CHANDIGARH Police constable was Friday arrested along with two others for stealing a four-wheeler and using it with fake registration number plate.

The accused constable was identified as Kuldeep Kumar, posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh Police.

Police said that two other accused were identified as Intzar Hussain, 33, of Faridabad, and Parkash alias Pintu, 30, of Panipat. Police said that the constable and two other people were arrested following the disclosure of one Amit Kumar, 30 of village Mullanpur, who was arrested with a stolen Swife DZire bearing Uttarakhand registration number on January 10.

Police said that Amit Kumar was arrested by a team of Crime Branch. Police said that Amit Kumar disclosed that the Swift was stolen by constable Kuldeep Kumar and further his two friends had provided him the fake registration number.

Sources said that the police constable was placed under suspension. A departmental probe was ordered against him. He was staying at Mullanpur village.