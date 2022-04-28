scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Cop accidentally fires his service gun, kills self

Since he came home late after duty, he brought the service carbine with him. In the morning, Pitamber started cleaning it, when it accidentally went off.

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
April 28, 2022 3:15:54 am
A police constable was killed when his service rifle went off suddenly while cleaning it at his house in village Dahnori on Tuesday. Police said that Pitamber (35), a resident of Dhanori, Yamunanagar, was employed with the Haryana police.

A bullet hit his chin which pierced the brain. He was rushed to MM hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Pitamber was on security duty with former municipal commissioer Pushaplata, who was provided security after her husband, municipal commissioner Raghu Nath, was attacked and killed. The dead body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

