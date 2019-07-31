Convicted of killing infant daughter, Punjab man to walk free

Serving a five-year term for killing his infant child, a Punjab man is set to walk free after the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday granted him a reprieve, reducing his sentence to the already undergone period of imprisonment.

The HC order came while accepting a compromise between the man and his wife, who was the complainant in the case lodged in 2012.

“It is an unfortunate case in which father was convicted and sentenced for killing his infant child. As per allegations, he had thrown the child on the ground resulting in injuries and her ultimate death,” the order passed by Justice Surinder Gupta reads. The child was one-and-a-half-month old.

The man was sentenced to five years imprisonment under IPC Section 304 Part II by a Sessions Court in November 2013 and spent nearly one year and 11 months in prison. The conviction was not challenged and the court was requested to take a lenient view in the matter by the man’s counsel, as per the order. The man and his wife had also reached a compromise.

“In view of compromise, ends of justice would be met in case sentence awarded to the appellant is reduced to the period already undergone by him,” the court said, while relying on a Supreme Court ruling which says “…compromise is a circumstance which can be taken into consideration for reducing the sentence”.

However, the Court said the Rs 5,000 fine awarded to the convict is maintained.

The case dates back to November 2012, when the man snatched the daughter from the hands of his wife and took her inside as she was leaving the house after a quarrel. The husband would regularly beat his wife. When she followed him into the room, he threw the infant on the floor resulting in injuries on her head. She died on way to the hospital.