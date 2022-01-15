Convict out on bail arrested with 1.12 kilos of marijuana

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police on Thursday nabbed convicted drug peddler with 1.125 kilos of marijuana from near I-T Park police station.

According to the police, the man — identified as 36-year-old Birbhan — has already once before been convicted in a case under the NDPS Act case. As per police, previously a case under NDPS Act had been registered against accused Birbhan at Manimajra police station, Chandigarh in which he was convicted and sentenced for 10 years. Currently, he was out on bail.

As per the police, on Thursday the arrest took place when a police party from the Crime Branch was out on patrolling duty in IT Park area. As they approached Urban Health Training Centre, Indira Colony, they spotted a suspicious man walking towards them from the Manimajra side with a bag on his back. On seeing the police party, the man abruptly stopped and turned away, while at the same time trying to throw away his bag. On the basis of suspicion, the man was apprehended. The suspect, on being grilled, said that his name was Birbhan. On being searched a total of 1.12 kilos of marijuana was recovered from his possession and the man arrested. Polic said that they have registered a fresh FIR against Birbhan under sections of the NDPS Act, at PS IT Park, Chandigarh.