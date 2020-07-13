Convert every situation into an opportunity: Khattar to youth

Asserting that “every crisis situation presents an opportunity”, Khattar shared a long list of initiatives taken by the state government in both pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. Asserting that “every crisis situation presents an opportunity”, Khattar shared a long list of initiatives taken by the state government in both pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged youth that they should not let the uncertainties arising due to COVID-19 pandemic overpower the enthusiasm and zeal in their lives.

“To emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to convert every situation into an opportunity and emerge as nation builders,” Khattar said while speaking during a webinar, “YuvaManthan with MukhyaMantri”, a talk on the theme of ‘COVID-19 Challenges and Opportunities’ held through video conferencing.

“The webinar saw participation of around 400 experts from all the fields, including medical, law and industry, academicians, environmentalists, agriculturalists, students and other professionals from state, country and overseas,” a state government spokesperson said.

Appreciating the state government’s dedicated efforts to tackle the COVID-19 situation that has resulted in placing Haryana at a better position in comparison to other states, the participants also offered their suggestions and feedback urging the government to take further innovative and strong measures to overcome this challenge.

Asserting that “every crisis situation presents an opportunity”, Khattar shared a long list of initiatives taken by the state government in both pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios and also gave an overview of the upcoming schemes and policies being formulated by the state government.

“In order to ensure that students studying in various institutions do not suffer academically during COVID-19, as many as 70 lakh students have been facilitated through online classes and distance education through television,” Khattar said. Referring to a query regarding the state government’s plans for students returning from abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic, Khattar assured that all such students would get admission in best colleges and universities of the state.

