Convert 4 defunct underground parking sites in UT into commercial hubs: Mayor to administration

Several underground parking lots of the Municipal Corporation, are currently lying defunct and underutilised. (File Photo/Representational image)

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to the Chief Secretary of the UT Chandigarh Administration, proposing to convert Chandigarh’s “defunct and underutilised” underground parking lots into vibrant commercial hubs integrated with modern parking facilities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Highlighting the untapped potential of these assets, Joshi said, “Several underground parking lots of the Municipal Corporation, currently lying defunct and underutilised, have effectively become white elephants.” He emphasised that with strategic planning and private participation, these parking spaces can be turned into “gold mines” for revenue generation, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for the youth of the city.

The mayor pointed out that Chandigarh has four major defunct underground parking sites — three located in Sector 17 and one in Sector 8 — which hold immense potential for redevelopment. Additionally, he proposed the inclusion of Elante Mall parking under the same model, where integrated commercial activities alongside parking infrastructure could significantly enhance revenue streams for the Municipal Corporation.