Convert 4 defunct underground parking sites in UT into commercial hubs: Mayor to administration

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to the Chief Secretary of the UT Chandigarh Administration, proposing to convert Chandigarh’s “defunct and underutilised” underground parking lots into vibrant commercial hubs integrated with modern parking facilities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Highlighting the untapped potential of these assets, Joshi said, “Several underground parking lots of the Municipal Corporation, currently lying defunct and underutilised, have effectively become white elephants.” He emphasised that with strategic planning and private participation, these parking spaces can be turned into “gold mines” for revenue generation, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for the youth of the city.
The mayor pointed out that Chandigarh has four major defunct underground parking sites — three located in Sector 17 and one in Sector 8 — which hold immense potential for redevelopment. Additionally, he proposed the inclusion of Elante Mall parking under the same model, where integrated commercial activities alongside parking infrastructure could significantly enhance revenue streams for the Municipal Corporation.
Drawing parallels with successful models, the mayor cited examples from Old Delhi, where similar projects have been implemented through private players such as Omaxe Limited, resulting in substantial public revenue generation and improved urban infrastructure.
Joshi said, “The dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat 2047 must be complemented by a ‘Viksit Chandigarh’, driven by innovation, smart governance and financially self-reliant municipal systems. Adopting the PPP model will not only save crores of rupees from the public exchequer, but also ensure sustainable revenue growth for the Municipal Corporation.”
Appealing for swift action, the mayor urged the Chandigarh Administration to extend full support to this forward-looking proposal. He expressed confidence that such transformative initiatives would instil pride among residents and position Chandigarh as a national benchmark for urban innovation, efficient resource utilisation, and progressive governance.
“Why should public assets remain locked and lifeless? The time has come to transform every unused space into an engine of growth for Chandigarh,” the mayor added.
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