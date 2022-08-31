Conversion of properties into freehold: Industrialists say UT made false promises to them for years, hail SC decision

The Supreme Court on Monday had paved the way for the conversion of industrial and commercial properties in Chandigarh from leasehold to freehold after finding observations and reasons given by the Chandigarh administration on the issue to be “not tenable”.

The Apex court’s direction came after the Chandigarh administration filed an action taken report, enclosing a copy of the communication dated August 28, 2022, forwarded to the under-secretary in the Union Home Affairs Ministry, in respect of conversion of industrial/ commercial plots from leasehold to freehold in Chandigarh.

In its action taken report the UT administration had stated, “if commercial and industrial plots are converted to freehold, there will be shortage of properties with the administration and there would be loss of income in the form of unearned increase.”

The above point, which the Supreme Court dismissed as untenable on Monday, also came as a rude shock to industrialists of UT Chandigarh, who claimed it was contradictory to all promises being made by the UT Administration regarding conversion of commercial and industrial plots from leasehold to freehold.

Siddharth Gupta, vice president of the Industries Association of Chandigarh, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “The action taken report came as a rude shock to us as it was contradictory to all the communications held over the past few years. We welcome the order of the Supreme Court and request the Chandigarh Administration to implement it in both letter and spirit. Leasehold to freehold conversion policy shall not only give a major boost to the ease of doing business ratings, but it will also provide impetus for the revival and survival of industries in Chandigarh.”

Another industrialist, on condition of anonymity, said, “The Chandigarh administration kept making promises to us saying that the conversion would be done soon and that they had discussed the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. However, we were shocked by the reply that they filed in the Apex court. They had been misleading us this whole time.”

WHAT THE UT SAID BEFORE THE APEX COURT ON MONDAY

Advertisement

The UT administration, in its action taken report, had told the Supreme Court that Chandigarh is a landlocked Union Territory with limited land resource and majority of commercial and industrial plots were allotted on the leasehold basis and ownership of these plots lies with the Chandigarh Administration. If the commercial and industrial plots are converted to freehold, there will be shortage of properties with the administration.

“As the properties had been leased out, Chandigarh Administration is getting annual ground rent from these properties, which was a regular source of revenue for the administration. Government may lose regular income once it is converted to freehold,” the administration said.

Also, the loss of income in the form of unearned increase was pointed out. As per Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, unearned increase is being levied at the time of transfer of leasehold property.

Advertisement

It was also stated that currently, the Chandigarh administration was charging 1/4th (25%) unearned increase which was a major source of income. Once property is converted from leasehold to freehold then the person is entitled to sell it immediately. “So there will be huge windfall gain at the cost of the exchequer,” it was said.

SC junks plea as “NON TENABLE”

Giving three weeks time to the administration to do the neeful, the Apex court, while paving way for the conversion of leasehold to free hold industrial and commercial properties stated that “If needful is not done before the said date, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary shall remain present in Court.”

The Division Bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, during its hearing in the case, Estate officer versus Charanjeet Kaur, on Monday made the observations and found reasons given by the Chandigarh administration as “non tenable”.

The bench in its order observed, “Rest of the proposals will also be taken into consideration by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and a positive response taken before the date fixed. Let the needful be done within three weeks. If needful is not done before the said date, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary shall remain present in Court. The Administrator, Chandigarh administration, to coordinate with the Union Home Secretary to facilitate the Advisor,” the Bench observed.

On the action taken report, the Chandigarh Administration had filed, the Bench said, “We do not understand the logic of the said reasoning. The properties whether they are leasehold or freehold are not available with the Administration for use according to their own choice. It has to be used in terms of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952 and the Rules made Administration. thereunder,” the bench observed.

It was also stated that issues on the fact that annual ground rent is a regular source of revenue for the Chandigarh Administration is again not tenable as the ground rent cannot be said to be regular income.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The Bench further stated that if “property is converted to freehold, it will lead to ease of doing business which will attract not only capital investment but also human resource leading to the overall development of the city.”

Advertisement

It observed that the conversion has to be in respect of all industrial, commercial, institutional plots, which are not many — 6,621 commercial plots and 1,451 industrial plots apart from 500 plots allotted to educational, political, cultural, institutional bodies.